Anti-harassment Committees Set Up In 17 Departments Of Balochistan: Dr Buledi

Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi on Tuesday said that anti-harassment committees have been set up in 17 departments of Balochistan while processes is being taken in other sectors to implement anti-harassment laws

She said, "Legislation is underway in Balochistan to bring deprived people including women, youth and transgenders into the mainstream of development." She expressed these views while addressing as a chief guest at a dialogue on "Generation on Equality Forum" organized by Forum for Dignity Initiatives (FDI) Pakistan here.

Dr Buledi, who is also Chairperson Women Parliamentary Caucus Forum said that the government was committed to allocating resources for effective participation in the political decision making process and providing equal opportunities to women in technology so that the global goals of sustainable development could be achieved.

"The first health policy for transgenders has been formulated in the state while necessary laws related to the public interest including economic stability of women, prevention of child marriage and health of women and youth are being formed", she said.

She said that implementing the laws would not only fulfill the global commitment related to SDGs but would also provide equal opportunities for the improvement of the deprived people.

Dr Buledi said the process of formation of Inquiries Committees was underway and so far such committees have been set up in 17 departments while working were underway to implement anti-harassment laws in other sectors.

On this occasion, the head of FDI Pakistan, Uzma Yaqoob elaborated the aims and objectives of the event.

Later, Dr Buledi distributed certificates among the participants.

>