Anti-harassment laws provide a safe environment for women; Nabila

Provincial Woman Ombudsman Nabila Hakeem Khan Tuesday said that anti-harassment laws had played a vital role in providing a safe environment for women in offices

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial Woman Ombudsman Nabila Hakeem Khan Tuesday said that anti-harassment laws had played a vital role in providing a safe environment for women in offices.

She said this while participating in a dialogue on "Harassment of Women" at a local hotel.

Nabila said that office-based anti-harassment committees must have detailed knowledge of their responsibilities and relevant laws.

She informed that a consultation process was underway at the divisional level to implement anti-harassment laws more effectively.

A system was being updated to apprise women about their complaints and actions, she said and added that society could not take advantage of women's potential without a protective environment.

Speaking on the occasion, technical specialist UNFPA Tania Durrani said awareness of women's rights and enforcement of anti-harassment laws had improved significantly in Pakistan.

She said that government and private departments had provided a better environment for women. The officials of health, education, population welfare, social welfare departments and commissioner and deputy commissioner offices also participated in the dialogue and forwarded their recommendations.