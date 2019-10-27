UrduPoint.com
Anti-Hepatitis Campaign Launched

Sun 27th October 2019 | 01:40 PM

Anti-Hepatitis campaign launched

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :District Health Authority Bahawalpur has launched campaign to take measures to prevent spread of hepatitis and other diseases.

According to a press release issued here, District Health Authority set up medical camps in the city where blood screening of thousands of people was conducted.

The teams of the Health Department conducted laboratory tests and blood screening tests of around 10,000 people.

The press release further said 394 persons out of 10,000 people were found infected with hepatitis A and B disease. "About 887 persons out of total 10,000 were found infected with hepatitis C," it said.

The blood screening tests of 10,000 people were conduced including 4955 males, 4664 females and 670 children.

Your Thoughts and Comments

