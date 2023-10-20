Open Menu

Anti-hoarding Campaign; Fertilizers, Wheat Flour, Sugar Worth Billions Seized

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Anti-hoarding campaign; fertilizers, wheat flour, sugar worth billions seized

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The countrywide crackdown on hoarders has yielded positive results as the authorities so far seized fertilizers, wheat flour, and sugar worth billions of rupees.

In light of the national security and economic recovery considerations, the caretaker government and security forces have decided to take stringent measures.

In accordance with the government decision, an operation against hoarders was initiated nationwide in September 2023.

According to data available with APP from September 1 to October 15, 5112 metric tons of fertilizer, 2366 metric tons of wheat flour, and 6994 metric tons of sugar were seized nationwide.

From Punjab, 31.75 metric tons of fertilizer and 4.535 metric tons of sugar were confiscated.

From Sindh, 1077 metric tons of fertilizer and 161 metric tons of wheat flour were seized.

