Anti-India protests after troops martyr 5 youth in IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), people came out of their houses and staged a forceful anti-India and pro-freedom protest demonstration that resulted in clashes with the Indian troops who had martyred five youth in Rajpora area of the Pulwama district, KMS reported.

Indian police used brute force and fired tear gas and shotgun pellets to stop scores of protesters from marching into the area where the cordon and search operation was conducted.

The protesters chanted slogans such as "Go India, go back" and "We want freedom." No one was reported injured in the clashes.