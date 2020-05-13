UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-India Protests Sparks In IOK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 11:10 PM

Anti-India protests sparks in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The US daily, New York Times, quoting family sources of the youth, Merajuddin, martyred by Indian forces in Badgam district on Wednesday, denied the police account saying the victim did not drive through any checkpoints; instead Indian soldiers first stopped him and then shot him dead, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The newspaper in its report particularly mentioned the narrative of the youth's father Ghulam Nabi Shah to counter the police version that he was killed when his car didn't stop despite warning shots.

As news of his death spread in his village, the newspaper adds, hundreds of men and women began chanting "Go India, go back" and "We want freedom" slogans and demanded that the victim's body be returned to the family for burial. Authorities did not immediately hand over the body, the daily further said.

As the troops moved in to stop the villagers from marching, hundreds threw stones at the troops, who fired shotgun pellets and tear gas to quell the protests, the newspaper added

Related Topics

India Dead Police Car New York Women Gas Family Media From

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler helps mother of seven-year-old boy retur ..

30 minutes ago

UAE,Turkmenistan discuss strengthening cooperation ..

45 minutes ago

Communities will enjoy close family ties, socially ..

60 minutes ago

Successful distance learning for 1.2 million stude ..

60 minutes ago

National Bonds donates AED700,000 to &#039;Communi ..

60 minutes ago

Under-Secretary of MoHAP visits COVID-19 field hos ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.