Anti-India protests sparks in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The US daily, New York Times, quoting family sources of the youth, Merajuddin, martyred by Indian forces in Badgam district on Wednesday, denied the police account saying the victim did not drive through any checkpoints; instead Indian soldiers first stopped him and then shot him dead, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The newspaper in its report particularly mentioned the narrative of the youth's father Ghulam Nabi Shah to counter the police version that he was killed when his car didn't stop despite warning shots.

As news of his death spread in his village, the newspaper adds, hundreds of men and women began chanting "Go India, go back" and "We want freedom" slogans and demanded that the victim's body be returned to the family for burial. Authorities did not immediately hand over the body, the daily further said.

As the troops moved in to stop the villagers from marching, hundreds threw stones at the troops, who fired shotgun pellets and tear gas to quell the protests, the newspaper added