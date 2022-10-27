UrduPoint.com

Anti-India Rallies Held On Black Day Against Indian Occupation Of J&K

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Anti-India rallies held on Black Day against Indian occupation of J&K

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) : Oct 27 (APP):Kashmiris held protest rallies on Thursday to observe the Black Day against the unlawful Indian occupation of Jammu & Kashmir and categorically warned the world of an unending war if the Kashmir dispute was not peacefully settled immediately.

It was on this day in 1947 when Indian armed troops invaded Jammu & Kashmir and occupied it in sheer violation of the partition plan of the sub-continent ignoring all international norms and commitments.

This year too, the black day against continual forced Indian occupation is being observed to condemn the scrapping of the special status of the disputed Jammu Kashmir State. The call for observance of Black Day was given by the top leadership of the Kashmir resistance movement, All Parties Hurriyat Conference, and the government of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

In the lake city of Mirpur, the black day rally was held from district court premises under the auspices of the National Events Organising Committee Mirpur district. All civil society organizations participated in the rally.

Waving black flags and banners, the participants of the rallies also fastened black ribbons on their arms as a mark of indignation and hatred against India and the reign of terror and state violence unleashed against the innocent people in the bleeding vale of IIOJK by the Indian occupying forces for the last 75 years.

Leading personalities representing diverse segments of the civil society while addressing the main rally highlighted the significance of early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir problem besides registering protest against the continued forced and illegal Indian occupation of Jammu & Kashmir.

Speakers reiterated Kashmiris' demand for restoration of the special status of the disputed Jammu Kashmir state and most particularly the early grant of the right of self-determination to Kashmiris without further delay, which was being denied by India for the last 75 years.

The observance of the black day is aimed at reminding the international community and the global forums especially the United Nations to perform their due role for the early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue in line with international norms and commitments including the UN resolutions which clearly speak of the grant of right to self-determination through a free and fair referendum in entire Jammu & Kashmir state.

Protest rallies and processions and public congregations in all small and major towns including district and tehsil headquarters were the hallmarks of black day.

In IIOJK, Black Day was marked by a shutter-down strike and anti-India demonstrations in various parts of the occupied state.

