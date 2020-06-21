Anti-infections spray drive underway in city

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, has continued anti-infections spray in city to contain crona virus COVID-19.

District Emergency Officer, Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122, Baqir Hussain himself supervised the anti-infections spray campaign, said a press release issued here.

The disinfection spray drive was held in several areas of the city including Bus Terminal, Vegetable and Fruit Market, Model Town-A, Hashmi Garden, Model Town B and C, Fareed Gate, Shahi Bazaar, Giri Ganj Bazaar, Circle Road, Satellite Town and others.

"Anti-germs spray drive was also underway in all other tehsils and sub-divisions of the district," Hussain said, adding that special measures were being taken to contain COVID-19.