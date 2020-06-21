UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-infections Spray Drive Underway In City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 01:10 PM

Anti-infections spray drive underway in city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, has continued anti-infections spray in city to contain crona virus COVID-19.

District Emergency Officer, Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122, Baqir Hussain himself supervised the anti-infections spray campaign, said a press release issued here.

The disinfection spray drive was held in several areas of the city including Bus Terminal, Vegetable and Fruit Market, Model Town-A, Hashmi Garden, Model Town B and C, Fareed Gate, Shahi Bazaar, Giri Ganj Bazaar, Circle Road, Satellite Town and others.

"Anti-germs spray drive was also underway in all other tehsils and sub-divisions of the district," Hussain said, adding that special measures were being taken to contain COVID-19.

Related Topics

Punjab Road Bahawalpur Circle Rescue 1122 Market All

Recent Stories

UAE affirms solidarity with Egypt in protecting it ..

10 minutes ago

Germany&#039;s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by ..

2 hours ago

Mainland China reports 26 new COVID-19 cases inclu ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 21, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Education and Human Resources Council, chaired by ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.