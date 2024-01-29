Anti-judiciary Campaigns’ Probe: Over 100 Individuals Issued Notices
, , I
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 29, 2024 | 01:57 PM
Murtaza Solangi says so far, 600 social media accounts have been investigated while 100 inquiries registered.
SLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 29th, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Monday said that Joint Investigation Team is investigating the malicious campaign against the top judiciary on social media in accordance with the law.
Addressing a news conference along with officials of the FIA, PTA and other relevant institutions, the minister said the JIT was formed on 16th of this month to probe into the anti-judiciary campaign on the social media networking sites.
He said so far, 600 social media accounts have been investigated while 100 inquiries registered.
The minister said notices have been served on 110 individuals that included 32 journalists and 22 politicians and political workers.
Recent Stories
Athletes of Punjab Rising Games return medals to Wahab Riaz
SC bench hearing civilians’ trial in military courts’ case dissolved
Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail from ATC
Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cop injures in shootout3 minutes ago
-
Blue Fair offering business opportunities to women to open on Feb 113 minutes ago
-
One dead, another Injured during clash between political party workers in Karachi3 minutes ago
-
DC imposes ban on display of arms13 minutes ago
-
ECP sets up 15,697 polling stations in KP13 minutes ago
-
CTD arrests street criminals linked to robbery-related murders23 minutes ago
-
NCGSA, IST to hold First National CanSat Competition23 minutes ago
-
Bilal Siddiqi urges to resolve Kashmir issue through dialogue33 minutes ago
-
India’s so-called census rejected as intrusive interference in personal affairs33 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 592 kg drugs in eight operations; arrests seven accused43 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Iran agree to promote mutual goals of peace, prosperity43 minutes ago
-
KP Governor formally inaugurates Governor’s Secretariat website53 minutes ago