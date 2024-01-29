Anti-judiciary campaigns’ probe: Over 100 individuals issued notices I

Open Menu

Anti-judiciary Campaigns’ Probe: Over 100 Individuals Issued Notices

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 29, 2024 | 01:57 PM

Anti-judiciary campaigns' probe: Over 100 individuals issued notices

Murtaza Solangi says so far, 600 social media accounts have been investigated while 100 inquiries registered.

SLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 29th, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Monday said that Joint Investigation Team is investigating the malicious campaign against the top judiciary on social media in accordance with the law.

Addressing a news conference along with officials of the FIA, PTA and other relevant institutions, the minister said the JIT was formed on 16th of this month to probe into the anti-judiciary campaign on the social media networking sites.

He said so far, 600 social media accounts have been investigated while 100 inquiries registered.

The minister said notices have been served on 110 individuals that included 32 journalists and 22 politicians and political workers.

