UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-Kashmir Speeches Down PML-N Popularity: Farrukh Habib

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 11:57 PM

Anti-Kashmir speeches down PML-N popularity: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Monday said Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) could not do anything for the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Monday said Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) could not do anything for the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The popularity graph of PML-N went down due to anti-Kashmir speeches, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The AJK people extended their full support to the candidates of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf during recent elections, he said adding Prime Minister Imran Khan had raised the voice and pleaded the case of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir's people at all the international fora.

Commenting on Nawaz's meeting with Afghanistan advisor, he said the former prime minister was holding meetings with dubious personalities in London.

Replying to a question about the AJK prime minister's nomination, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan would decide about the new AJK chief executive.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz London Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Muslim TV All

Recent Stories

Police arrest 35 beggar-handlers during ongoing mo ..

2 minutes ago

FPCCI demands representation in Sindh COVID Task F ..

2 minutes ago

France, UK sign accord on fighting Channel terror ..

2 minutes ago

Anti-Kashmir speeches downs PML-N popularity: Farr ..

5 minutes ago

Govt pledges support for inclusive education of ch ..

5 minutes ago

Court awards seven years imprisonment to drug push ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.