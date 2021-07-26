Anti-Kashmir speeches downs PML-N popularity: Farrukh Habib

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Monday said Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) could not do anything for the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Monday said Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) could not do anything for the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The popularity graph of PML-N went down due to anti-Kashmir speeches, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The AJK people extended their full support to the candidates of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf during recent elections, he said adding Prime Minister Imran Khan had raised the voice and pleaded the case of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir's people at all the international fora.

Commenting on Nawaz's meeting with Afghanistan advisor, he said the former prime minister was holding meetings with dubious personalities in London.

Replying to a question about the AJK prime minister's nomination, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan would decide about the new AJK chief executive.