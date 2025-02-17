Open Menu

Anti-kite Flying Teams Formed In District

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2025 | 04:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Special anti-kite flying teams have been constituted to control kite flying

in the district.

According to a police spokesperson here Monday, the teams will work under the supervision of SPs,

Circle Officers and SHOs.

The teams will be responsible for monitoring the situation through

patrolling and multi-story buildings through modern technical resources.

SSP Operations Malik Tariq Mahboob has said that kite flying is strictly banned in the province.

