Anti-kite Flying Teams Formed In District
Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2025 | 04:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Special anti-kite flying teams have been constituted to control kite flying
in the district.
According to a police spokesperson here Monday, the teams will work under the supervision of SPs,
Circle Officers and SHOs.
The teams will be responsible for monitoring the situation through
patrolling and multi-story buildings through modern technical resources.
SSP Operations Malik Tariq Mahboob has said that kite flying is strictly banned in the province.
