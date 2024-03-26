Anti-kite Flying Walk Organised In Muzaffargarh
Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2024 | 01:30 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Kite-flying is completely banned in the district and police would deal violators of the ban with sternly.
This was stated by District Traffic Officer, Zafar Hayyat during an awareness walk organized to highlight the dangerous impacts of flying kites here on Tuesday.
The walk was attended by local trade unions, members of civil society, and the media. The walk started from the police line after passing through the main bazaar and culminated at Fyaz Chowk.
During the walk, pamphlets describing the hazards of kite flying and safety measures were distributed to people and schoolchildren.
Later, the DSP told the media that people had fully supported the campaign against kite flying.
He said the campaign had received positive results. However, he stressed upon public as their support was direly needed further.
He noted that the situation in Muzaffargarh regarding kite flying was under control.
He urged people to inform the police in case of any law violation, adding that their identity would be kept secret.
In the meanwhile, police arrested a kite flyer, Muhammad Kashif, son of Muhammad Aslam from mobile market during a crackdown.
The police recovered 55 kites with 14 string rolls from his possession. A case had been registered against him under the anti-flying Act 2001 with Kot Addu Police Station.
Recent Stories
Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakistan Naval Base in Turbat
Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal di ..
Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite string killing of youth
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024
Main suspect arrested in Faisalabad of kite incident
Pakistan Day celebrations at IMCG-PG.F7/4 Margala College
Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated
Traditional Holi celebrations in Bahawalnagar District
Reza appreciates Pakistan Navy for rescuing eight Iranian fishermen
PNS Yarmook rescues eight Iranian fishermen from fire-stricken boat
Sahib Zada Zubair expresses concern over rising robbery cases
More Stories From Pakistan
-
GB Freelancers Association concluded four day “GBFA Freelancing Bootcamp Baltistan"1 minute ago
-
Man convicted for solemnizing second marriage without first wife's consent1 minute ago
-
Saylani Welfare Trust to hold `Grand Dastarkhawan’ for iftari of 3000 deserving faithful2 minutes ago
-
Shaza, AdVentures delegation held constructive meeting2 minutes ago
-
UET Peshawar launches student services center to enhance support facilities22 minutes ago
-
President summons NA session on April 122 minutes ago
-
Seven shops sealed over encroachment:22 minutes ago
-
Three gamblers held22 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead over property dispute:32 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits 'Model Bazar' Bhera42 minutes ago
-
Over 303,000 unregistered Afghans via KP: Home Deptt51 minutes ago
-
Two brick kilns sealed:51 minutes ago