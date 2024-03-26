Open Menu

Anti-kite Flying Walk Organised In Muzaffargarh

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2024 | 01:30 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Kite-flying is completely banned in the district and police would deal violators of the ban with sternly.

This was stated by District Traffic Officer, Zafar Hayyat during an awareness walk organized to highlight the dangerous impacts of flying kites here on Tuesday.

The walk was attended by local trade unions, members of civil society, and the media. The walk started from the police line after passing through the main bazaar and culminated at Fyaz Chowk.

During the walk, pamphlets describing the hazards of kite flying and safety measures were distributed to people and schoolchildren.

Later, the DSP told the media that people had fully supported the campaign against kite flying.

He said the campaign had received positive results. However, he stressed upon public as their support was direly needed further.

He noted that the situation in Muzaffargarh regarding kite flying was under control.

He urged people to inform the police in case of any law violation, adding that their identity would be kept secret.

In the meanwhile, police arrested a kite flyer, Muhammad Kashif, son of Muhammad Aslam from mobile market during a crackdown.

The police recovered 55 kites with 14 string rolls from his possession. A case had been registered against him under the anti-flying Act 2001 with Kot Addu Police Station.

