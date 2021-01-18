Anti land grabbers cell set up at CCPO office

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar on Monday said that anti land grabbers cells would help in retrieving the illegally occupied land as it was responsibility of the police to protect peoples' lives and properties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar on Monday said that anti land grabbers cells would help in retrieving the illegally occupied land as it was responsibility of the police to protect peoples' lives and properties.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that anti land grabbers cell had been established in CCPO office on the recommendations of a committee set up by the directions of Chief Minister Punjab and Inspector General of Police, adding that representatives from revenue, cooperatives, overseas Pakistanis, and LDA would be members of this cell to take action against the land mafia.

The CCPO said that a police helpline 1242 had also been put in placed specifically to receive the complaints regarding land grabbers under one window operation.

He said that staff at anti land grabbers cell would remain on duty round the clock to redress the grievances of the applicants, adding that all out steps were being taken to retrieve the lands from illegal occupation.