Anti-Land Grabbing Act 2025 on cards

Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2025 | 08:31 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Punjab government has taken a big step against the land grabbing mafia and prepared a draft of the Anti-Land Grabbing Act 2025.
Official sources said that the draft law will be presented in the assembly after the cabinet approval. It was proposed to form a committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner in each district.
The committee will decide the land grabbing cases within 90 days. It was proposed to form a special tribunal for land cases.
Five to ten years of imprisonment and a fine were proposed for the land grabbing mafia, while punishment was also proposed for those who filed false applications.
The tribunal will be able to immediately return the land to the owner. Under the old laws, cases were going on for years, and the affected people did not get relief.
