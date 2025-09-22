Open Menu

Anti-Land Grabbing Act 2025 On Cards

Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2025 | 08:31 PM

Anti-Land Grabbing Act 2025 on cards

The Punjab government has taken a big step against the land grabbing mafia and prepared a draft of the Anti-Land Grabbing Act 2025

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Punjab government has taken a big step against the land grabbing mafia and prepared a draft of the Anti-Land Grabbing Act 2025.

Official sources said that the draft law will be presented in the assembly after the cabinet approval. It was proposed to form a committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner in each district.

The committee will decide the land grabbing cases within 90 days. It was proposed to form a special tribunal for land cases.

Five to ten years of imprisonment and a fine were proposed for the land grabbing mafia, while punishment was also proposed for those who filed false applications.

The tribunal will be able to immediately return the land to the owner. Under the old laws, cases were going on for years, and the affected people did not get relief.

Recent Stories

Regular pilot project of e-taxi scheme launched in ..

Regular pilot project of e-taxi scheme launched in Punjab

45 seconds ago
 Bangladeshi high commissioner lauds Pakistan's sma ..

Bangladeshi high commissioner lauds Pakistan's smart security model

47 seconds ago
 Anti-Land Grabbing Act 2025 on cards

Anti-Land Grabbing Act 2025 on cards

48 seconds ago
 Law Minister presents NFC Award Report 2022 in KP ..

Law Minister presents NFC Award Report 2022 in KP Assembly

53 seconds ago
 Hanif Abbasi credits PM Shahbaz Sharif for Pak-Sau ..

Hanif Abbasi credits PM Shahbaz Sharif for Pak-Saudi strategic agreement

12 minutes ago
 CM inaugurates electric bus service in Sahiwal

CM inaugurates electric bus service in Sahiwal

12 minutes ago
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expresse ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expresses grief over death of PDMA off ..

12 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi highlights role of sports in journa ..

Governor Kundi highlights role of sports in journalism

12 minutes ago
 MPA distributes relief goods among flood victims

MPA distributes relief goods among flood victims

12 minutes ago
 240 criminal cases solved through PFSA-prisons dat ..

240 criminal cases solved through PFSA-prisons data integration: Home Secy

17 minutes ago
 Hazrat Serani Urs from 23rd

Hazrat Serani Urs from 23rd

17 minutes ago
 11.6m flour bags supplied in 21 days on CM’s ord ..

11.6m flour bags supplied in 21 days on CM’s orders

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan