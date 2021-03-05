UrduPoint.com
Anti-Land Grabbing Committee Constituted In Islamabad To Resolve Land Disputes

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

Anti-Land Grabbing Committee constituted in Islamabad to resolve land disputes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :An Anti-Land Grabbing Committee has been constituted in Islamabad comprising official of Capital police and district administration to resolve land disputes of citizens.

During the month of February, 40 applications were received of which 26 were disposed off. The committee includes Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Kamran Cheema and Additional Superintendent of Police Farhat Abbass Kazmi while police and Revenue officers also coordinate with the committee for timely assistance.

During the month of February, 40 complaints were received to committee and 26 were disposed off. Four cases were registered on as many complaints, 12 complaints were settled out through agreements among contesting parties, police were directed for prompt action on six complaints and four complaints were termed of civil nature.

The remaining 14 applications are being reviewed by the committee and decisions on them would be made soon.

SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that Islamabad police and district administration are taking action to address citizens' complaints on immediate basis as per vision of the Government. He said that weekly meetings of the Committee are held after receiving the complaints and this process would remain continue to provide relief to the citizens.

The SSP (Operations) said that disputes of civil nature are forwarded to relevant forum while cases are registered for immediate action in case the grabbing is proved. Moreover, complainants are provided protection and prompt action is ensured in case of any law and order situation.

