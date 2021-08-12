Anti-land grabbing committee resolve 98 complaints

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The Anti-land grabbing committee of Islamabad Police has successfully resolved 98 complaints, said a news release issued on Thursday.

The Committee received 110 complaints from February to August out of which 98 were disposed of. Cases were registered against 22 complaints while 31 were settled through agreements among the contesting parties.

Police were directed for prompt action on 9 complaints and 26 complaints were termed of civil nature. The remaining 12 applications were being reviewed by the committee and decisions on them would be taken soon.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Qazi Jamil ur Rehman had constituted an anti-land grabbing committee in Islamabad headed by additional SP Farhat Abbas Kazmi along with ADC Kamran Cheema to resolve land disputes among the citizens.