Anti-Land Grabbing Committee retrieves 52 Kanal land in last 100 days

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Anti-Land Grabbing Committee while taking strict action against land mafia has retrieved 52 Kanal of land during last two and half months.

Chief Commissioner and IGP Islamabad have ensured several steps including constitution of Anti-Land Grabbing Committee comprising officials of Capital police and district administration to resolve land disputes of citizens and take effective action against land mafia.

The committee includes Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Kamran Cheema and Additional Superintendent of Police Farhat Abbass Kazmi while police and Revenue officers also coordinate with the committee for timely assistance.

During the last three and half months, the committee received 63 applications and it ordered to register 10 FIRs while five persons were arrested and four others had to face action on false complaints. A total of 52 kanal land was vacated from occupation of land mafia while disputes on 24 complaints were settled after agreements among parties.

Police were directed for prompt action on six complaints and ten complaints were termed of civil nature.

The remaining nine applications are being reviewed by the committee and decisions on them would be made soon.

Additional SP Islamabad Farhat Abbass Kazmi told that anti-land grabbing response unit consists of four police officers and 16 jawans which takes immediate action after receiving complaints.

He said that 31 influential persons had to face action under Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance (MPO) while many faced imprisonment after legal action against them. He said these persons used to sell government property to citizens after preparing fake documents and affidavits.

As per vision of the Prime Minister, he said that Islamabad police, district administration and CDA launched 27 operations against Qabza mafia during the ongoing month.

He further told that a total of 2161 kanal land worth more than Rs.2 billion was vacated which was under commercial and residential use of Qabza mafia for several years. He said that 102 persons were nabbed after registration of 80 cases. The action against mafia would continue under supervision of the IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, he added.