Anti-Leishmaniasis Injections Provided To Health Department Khyber

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2024 | 07:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has provided anti-Leishmaniasis injections to treat patients affected by the disease in district Khyber.

According to provincial health department, Head of Integrated Vector and Malaria Program Dr.

Fazl-ur-Rehman has given Glucantime injections to District Health Officer Khyber Dr. Faisal for treatment of more than 2300 patients that are affected by Leishmaniasis.

It is worth mentioning that injections were purchased by UNICEF from international market and donated to health department to treat Leishmaniasis patients.

