Anti-locust Awareness Workshops Begin

Umer Jamshaid 13 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 05:24 PM

Special teams of agricultural department has started anti-locust awareness workshops for local farmers in the district

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) : Special teams of agricultural department has started anti-locust awareness workshops for local farmers in the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Sialkot Mir Muhammad Nawaz said the agriculture department experts were telling the preventive measures to avert attacks of locusts on seasonal crops.

They said that beating of drums and using fire crackers could also be helpful to get rid of locusts attack in fields.

The ADC (Revenue) said the district administration had also set up a special anti-locusts cell in DC Office for proper awareness of farmers.

He said the Sialkot agriculture department had also been put on high alert following the possible attacks of locusts in fields in Sialkot district.

