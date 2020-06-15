UrduPoint.com
Anti-locust Operation Carried Out Over 1.5 Million Acres: NLCC

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 03:37 PM

Anti-locust operation carried out over 1.5 million acres: NLCC

The anti-locust operations had carried out in 6,230 square kilometers approximately 1,539,000 acres across 40 affected districts of the country to eradicate the pests attack and to save agriculture land from its harmful impacts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The anti-locust operations had carried out in 6,230 square kilometers approximately 1,539,000 acres across 40 affected districts of the country to eradicate the pests attack and to save agriculture land from its harmful impacts.

More than 1,228 joint teams took part in the anti-locusts operation in 40 districts of the country, according to details released by the National Locust Control Center(NLCC) on Monday.

The joint teams of the Ministry of National food Security, provincial departments of agriculture and Pakistan Army conducting a comprehensive survey and control operation against locusts in different districts of the country and so far 70.11 million acres have been surveyed.

In Punjab Province, about 202,000 acres had surveyed during last 24 hours and more then 2,800 people and 272 vehicles took part in this exercise. Sofar, under anti-locust drive the survey was completed over an area of 10.5 million acres and operation completed over 307,000 acres.

Meanwhile, in Sindh Province survey was conducted over 120,093 acres, where as the locust presence was confirmed in three districts and anti-locust operation was carried out on 235.53 acres. More then 31 vehicles and 382 peoples participated in in this campaign.

In Sindh, the survey was completed on 10.9 million acres, where as the control operation was carried out over an area of 97,853.7 acres.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 175,692 acres surveyed during last 24 hours and locust infestation was confirmed in 08 districts including DI Khan, Tank, South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Lakki Marwat, Karak, Karam, Orakzai and Khyber, where as anti-locust operation carried out over an area of 2,472.04 acres. The operation was carried out with the help of 758 people and 78 vehicles.

So far 10.71 million acres area has been surveyed and 132,696 hecter area has been operated in the province.

In Balochistan, during last last 24 hours 272,063 hectare has been surveyed and infestation was confirmed in 29 districts like Khuzdar, Awaran, Noshki, Chaghi, Gwadar, Lasbela, Ketch, Panjgur, Kharan, Washik, Quetta, Barkhan, Dera Bugti, Daki, Harnai and others.

More than 1,318 people and more than 126 vehicles took part in the operation. So far 20.6 million acres area has been surveyed and 339,000.4 acres area has been operated in the province.

In addition to aerial spraying with the help of airplanes and helicopters, non-conventional methods are also being used for effective control of locust during control operations.

