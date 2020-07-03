Anti-locust operation completed over 2.292 million acres : NLCC

The anti-locust operations had carried out in 927,464 square kilometers approximately 2.292 million acres across 32 affected districts of the country to eradicate the pests attack and to save agriculture land from its harmful impacts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :The anti-locust operations had carried out in 927,464 square kilometers approximately 2.292 million acres across 32 affected districts of the country to eradicate the pests attack and to save agriculture land from its harmful impacts.

As many as 966 joint teams comprising over 5,082 people took part in the anti-locusts operation in 32 districts of the country, according to details released by the National Locust Control Center(NLCC) on Friday .

The joint teams of the Ministry of National food Security, provincial departments of agriculture and Pakistan Army were conducting a comprehensive survey and control operation against locusts in different districts of the country and so far 90.53 million acres have been surveyed.

About 5,082 people and 648 vehicles took part in anti-locust operation in above mentioned districts of the country, it added.

In Punjab Province, about 557,704 acres had surveyed during last 24 hours and more then 2,282 people and 323 vehicles took part in this exercise.

So far, under anti-locust drive the survey was completed over an area of 20.83 million acres and operation completed over 848,317 acres.

Meanwhile, in Sindh Province survey was conducted over 102,998 acres, where as the locust presence was confirmed in 07 districts and anti-locust operation was carried out on 7,462 acres.

More then 97 vehicles and 627 peoples including Pakistan Army participated in this campaign.

In Sindh, the survey was completed on 20 million acres, whereas the control operation was carried out over an area of 148,681 acres.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 196,918 acres surveyed during last 24 hours, operation was carried out with the help of 685 people and 109 vehicles, it added.

So far 10.44 million acres area has been surveyed and 154,527 acres area has been operated in the province.

In Balochistan, during last 24 hours 397,558 hectare has been surveyed and infestation was confirmed in 26 districts including Khuzdar, Awaran, Noshki, Chaghi, Washhak, Quetta, Dara Bugti, Ziarat, Othal, Kharran, Panjgourr and Kharran and others and controll operation was carried over 4,423 acres.

More than 1,308 people including the Pakistan Army and more than 119 vehicles took part in the operation.

So far 30.25 million acres area has been surveyed and 1,140,287 million acres area has been operated in the province.

In addition to aerial spraying with the help of airplanes and helicopters, non-conventional methods are also being used for effective control of locust during control operations.