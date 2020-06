Anti-locust operation completed over 2.69 million acres: NLCC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The anti-locust operations had carried out in 324,609.69 square kilometers approximately 2.69 million acres across 42 affected districts of the country to eradicate the pests attack and to save agriculture land from its harmful impacts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :The anti-locust operations had carried out in 324,609.69 square kilometers approximately 2.69 million acres across 42 affected districts of the country to eradicate the pests attack and to save agriculture land from its harmful impacts.

More than 972 joint teams took part in the anti-locusts operation in 42 districts of the country, according to details released by the National Locust Control Center(NLCC) on Tuesday.

The joint teams of the Ministry of National food Security, provincial departments of agriculture and Pakistan Army conducting a comprehensive survey and control operation against locusts in different districts of the country and so far 80.02 million acres have been surveyed.

In Punjab Province, about 274,323 acres had surveyed during last 24 hours and more then 2,220 people and 320 vehicles took part in this exercise.

Sofar, under anti-locust drive the survey was completed over an area of 20.30 million acres and operation completed over 837,4819 acres.

Meanwhile, in Sindh Province survey was conducted over 160,419 acres, where as the locust presence was confirmed in 06 districts and anti-locust operation was carried out on 581 acres. More then 24 vehicles and 483 peoples participated in in this campaign.

In Sindh, the survey was completed on 10.86 million acres, where as the control operation was carried out over an area of 98,735 acres.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 186,468 acres surveyed during last 24 hours and locust infestation was confirmed in 05 districts including DI Khan, Tank, South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Lakki Marwat, Karak, Karam, Orakzai and Khyber, where as anti-locust operation carried out over an area of 2,120 acres. The operation was carried out with the help of 998 people and 127 vehicles.

So far 10.12 million acres area has been surveyed and 138,060 acres area has been operated in the province.

In Balochistan, during last last 24 hours 320,876 hectare has been surveyed and infestation was confirmed in 29 districts like Khuzdar, Awaran, Noshki, Chaghi, Gwadar, Othal, Kharran, Panjgourr and Quetta and others.

More than 1,318 people and more than 120 vehicles took part in the operation. So far 20.73 million acres area has been surveyed and 985,276 acres area has been operated in the province.

In addition to aerial spraying with the help of airplanes and helicopters, non-conventional methods are also being used for effective control of locust during control operations.