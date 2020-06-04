UrduPoint.com
Anti-locust Operation Completed Over 5,121 Sqm

Thu 04th June 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :The anti-locust operations have been carried out in an area of 5,121 square kilometers approximately 512,100 hectares across 53 effected districts of the country.

More than 1,125 joint teams are taking part in the anti locusts operation in 53 districts.

According to details released by the National Locust Control Center(NLCC) on Wednesday, joint teams of the Ministry of National food Security, provincial departments of agriculture and Pakistan Army were conducting a comprehensive survey and control operation against locusts in different districts of the country.

So far 250240 square kilometers (approximately 2.5 million hectares) have been surveyed, In the last 24 hours, 110,778 hectare area was surveyed in Punjab Province and locust infestation was confirmed in 2 districts including Mianwali, DG Khan and anti locust operation was carried out in 98 hectare area.

More than 2,227 people and more than 279 vehicles took part in the operation. So far 8,251,744 hectare area has been surveyed and 174,180 hectare area has been operated in districts across the province.

In the last 24 hours, 65,050 hectare area has been surveyed in Sindh province and the presence of locusts in 5 districts including Nowshero Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkar, Khairpur and Mitiari has been confirmed.

The operation involved 35 teams of 387 people (including Pakistan Army) and more than 64 vehicles.

So far 3,126,604 hectare area has been surveyed and 38,672 hectare area has been operated across the province.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 72,592 hectare area was surveyed in last 24 hours and locust infestation was confirmed in 10 following districts DI Khan, Tank, South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Lakki Marwat, Karak, Karam, Orakzai and Khyber.

An anti-locust operation was performed on 787 hectares.More than 80 teams of more and more than 121 vehicles took part in the operation.

So far 3,486,518 hectare area has been surveyed and 43,123 hectare area has been operated in the province.

In the last 24 hours,117,718 hectare area was surveyed in Balochistan and 33 districts (Khuzdar, Awaran, Noshki, Chaghi, Gwadar, Lasbela, Ketch, Panjgur, Kharan, Washik, Quetta, Barkhan, Dera Bugti, Daki, Harnai, Location of locust hearts in Jaffarabad, Jhal Magsi, Bolan, Kalat, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Kohlu, Loralai, Mastung, Musa Khel, Naseerabad, Pishin, Sibi, Sarab, Sohbatpur, Zhob and Ziarat).

An anti-locust operation was performed and more than 1,204 people and more than 105 vehicles took part in the operation.

So far 9,325,657 hectare area has been surveyed and 290,353 hectare area has been operated in the province.

In addition to aerial spraying with the help of airplanes and helicopters, non-conventional methods are also being used for effective control of locust during control operations.

