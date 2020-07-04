Anti-locust operation completed over over 2.294 million acres : NLCC

The anti-locust operations had carried out in 9, 297 square kilometers approximately 2.2927 million acres across 31 affected districts of the country in order to eradicate the pests attack and to save agriculture land from its harmful impacts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :The anti-locust operations had carried out in 9, 297 square kilometers approximately 2.2927 million acres across 31 affected districts of the country in order to eradicate the pests attack and to save agriculture land from its harmful impacts.

As many as 966 joint teams comprising over 5,082 people took part in the anti-locusts operation in 31districts of the country, according to details released by the National Locust Control Center (NLCC) on Friday .

The joint teams of the Ministry of National food Security, provincial departments of agriculture and Pakistan Army conducting a comprehensive survey and control operation against locusts in different districts of the country and so far 388,378 square kilometers (90.55) million acres have been surveyed.

About 5,082 people and 648 vehicles took part in anti-locust operation in above mentioned districts of the country, it added.

In Punjab Province, about 234,128 acres had surveyed during last 24 hours and controll operation was performed over 999 acres.

More then 2,282 people and 323 vehicles took part in this exercise, it added.

So far, under anti-locust drive the survey was completed over an area of 28,300,000 approximately (2.83) million acres and operation completed over 949,910 acres.

Meanwhile, in Sindh Province survey was conducted over 93,900 acres, where as the locust presence was confirmed in 04 districts and anti-locust operation was carried out on 2,217 acres.

More then 109 vehicles and 865 peoples including Pakistan Army participated in in this campaign.

In Sindh, the survey was completed on 14,400,000 acres, where as the control operation was carried out over an area of 154,527 acres.

Meanwhile, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, 196,918 acres surveyed during last 24 hours, where as operation was carried out with the help of 865 people and 109 vehicles, it added.

So far 10.44 million acres area has been surveyed and 154,527 acres area has been operated in the province.

In Balochistan, during last last 24 hours 397,558 hectare has been surveyed and infestation was confirmed in 26 districts including Khuzdar, Awaran, Noshki, Chaghi, Washhak, Quetta, Dara Bugti, Ziarat, Othal, Kharran, Panjgourr and Kharran and others.

The controll operation was carried over 3,627 acres in order to mitigate the pest attack.

More than 1,308 people including the Pakistan Army and more than 119 vehicles took part in the operation.

So far 32,500,000 acres area had been surveyed and 1,140,287 million acres area has been operated in the province.

In addition to aerial spraying with the help of airplanes and helicopters, non-conventional methods are also being used for effective control of locust during control operations.