Anti-locust operation for its complete elimination underway

DG KHAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Commissioner DG Khan division Sajid Zafar Daal said that Anti-locust operation for complete elimination of locust was underway with all available resources and full force.

He said that Federal plant protection department, agriculture, PDMA, pest warning, on form management, BMP, Punjab Police and District teams under supervision of Deputy Commissioners of four districts of DG Khan division were active against the locust. He said that positive results of the operation received.

Commissioner DG Khan division Sajid Zafar expressed these views while reviewing operation activities against locust in tribal areas of tehsil Rojhan on Saturday.

He said locust is a migrated insect and added that three locust could make thousands of clusters in few weeks.

He said locust germinated in Balochistan and entered into few parts of Tehsil Rojhan by crossing Khichi canal.

Giving briefing to Commissioner, officials said huge quantity of locust eliminated so far during the ongoing operation.

They said Federal plant protection department was playing its role as leading squad as its aerial and ground teams were participating.

The teams used to spray at 57682 acres land so far through helicopter, machine spray engine, defender and other.

Later, Commissioner presided over high level meeting regarding locust and directed to speed up operation against locust and teams would remain in field till complete elimination.

He said safety of properties and lives of growers was top priority and responsibility.

He ordered to utilize all available resources to protect growers crops from locust attack.

Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ali and others briefed the Commissioner regarding the issue.