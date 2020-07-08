UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-locust Operation Underway In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 10:00 PM

Anti-locust operation underway in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :A full-fledged operation is continued against locust attack in affected districts of Balochistan with the efforts of Federal and provincial governments in collaboration of Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan.

Pakistan Army and FC Balochistan are conducting aerial anti-locust spray in this operation under the supervision of the Agriculture Department in order to save ready crops in respective areas.

The people of Balochistan and farmers were appreciating the steps taken by the provincial and federal governments besides the Pakistan Army and FC Balochistan for eradication of locusts in their areas.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Balochistan Army Agriculture

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 3,036 new coronavirus cases, ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Police, Dubai Sports Council discuss prepara ..

2 hours ago

SCFA holds webinar on strategic concepts and balan ..

2 hours ago

SEA supports educational institutions&#039; effort ..

2 hours ago

DIFC Presidential Directive ends on 31st July 2020

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed to visit Korea on Friday

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.