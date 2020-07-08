Anti-locust operation underway in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :A full-fledged operation is continued against locust attack in affected districts of Balochistan with the efforts of Federal and provincial governments in collaboration of Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan.

Pakistan Army and FC Balochistan are conducting aerial anti-locust spray in this operation under the supervision of the Agriculture Department in order to save ready crops in respective areas.

The people of Balochistan and farmers were appreciating the steps taken by the provincial and federal governments besides the Pakistan Army and FC Balochistan for eradication of locusts in their areas.