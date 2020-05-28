UrduPoint.com
Anti Locust Spray Carried Out Over 2600 Hectares

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 07:29 PM

Anti locust spray carried out over 2600 hectares

Anti locust spray has been carried out over 2615 hectares in district Shaheed Benazirabad during a round the clock campaign by Department of Agriculture

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Anti locust spray has been carried out over 2615 hectares in district Shaheed Benazirabad during a round the clock campaign by Department of Agriculture.

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar in a statement on Thursday said that on identification by growers a survey was conducted by Agriculture Extension staff and spray was being done in severally affected areas of the district with 8 Solo-power and 20 hand spray machines.

As many as 10770 hectares area of Union Councils of Jhoro Shar, Dek Akro 1 to 10, Jamsahib, Manehro, Saeed Khando, Sakrand 1 and 2, Maarri Jalbani, Maarri Belo including ravine areas, Khair Shah, Chanessar and Karam Jamali has been surveyed out of which spray was conducted over 2,615 hectares.

The DC directed concerned officials to remain in field and in contact with growers for eradication of Locust swarm. He also appealed growers to intimate administration at Phone No 02449370334 and Additional Director Agriculture Extension Muhammad Ramzan Channa on Phone 03003217603 regarding arrival of Locust in their area so that spray teams could immediately be sent for spray and eradication of locust and prevent growers from financial loss.

