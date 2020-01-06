UrduPoint.com
Anti Locusts Spray Continues In Affected Areas

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 04:28 PM

Anti Locusts spray was carried out in various localities to kill off the insect here on Monday

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Anti Locusts spray was carried out in various localities to kill off the insect here on Monday.

According to the details, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Ghotki Muhammad Saleem, Agriculture department with the collaboration of Plant Protection department carried out aerial Fumigation spray in the locality of Bat Dahrio on 100 hectares, Aqil Butt 100 Hectares and Butt Mithrio on 200 Hectares respectively.

The Deputy Commissioner informed that all out efforts were taken to carried out anti locust spray through vehicles while in deserted areas of district spray was being carried out through aerial machinery.

