Anti Locusts Spray Resumes In Affected Areas

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 05:08 PM

Anti locusts spray resumes in affected areas

The Deputy Commissioner, Shaheed Benazirabad, Abrar Ahmed has said on Wednesday that aerial spray had resumed to eliminate locusts swarm in District Shaheed Benazirabad

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner, Shaheed Benazirabad, Abrar Ahmed has said on Wednesday that aerial spray had resumed to eliminate locusts swarm in District Shaheed Benazirabad.

He said that the aerial spray campaign for elimination of locust is in progress in the district by the Plant Protection Department in the locust affected areas of 3 Chak in Union Council Suhailo.

The DC said that spray campaign has been launched through aerial, ground and through vehicles. He said that apart from spray campaign other steps would also continue till the end of locust swarm in the affected areas of District Shaheed Benazirabad.

More Stories From Pakistan

