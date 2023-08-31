Open Menu

Anti-malaria Spray Drive Launched To Control Diseases In Lasbela

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2023 | 10:41 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :On special directive of Caretaker Balochsitan Minister Prince Ahmad Ali Ahmadzai, Lasbela district Health Department launched the indoor residual anti-malaria spray campaign with the aim to control diseases in the area on Thursday.

Chairman Municipal Committee Othal, Waseem Khas Khail, District Supply Chain Officer Amjad Ali Shah visited various places of Othal city and reviewed the performance of Hari mosquito spray teams.

On the occasion of the visit, District Health Officer Lasbela Dr. Abdul Hameed Baloch said that by doing the current spraying, the breeding of mosquitoes could be controlled for six months.

This will manage various diseases in the area, especially malaria and mosquito-borne diseases, he said and added that the launch of IRS in Lasbella was positive step as it was everyone's Primary responsibility to keep the environment clean according to health norms.

Only a healthy society can develop, so spraying will be done during the IRS campaign across the district to control the mosquito population, he noted.

He said that the teams of the District Health Department would visit door to door and spray mosquito killers in different USCs of Lasbela.

He urged to the public to take care of their health and play a role in tackling the health challenges facing the society by following the basic SOPs in daily life.

It should be noted that IRS mosquito spray campaign has been started in Lasbela district with the support of International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC), Government of Balochistan, Lasbela Health Department, Malaria Control Program and NRSP.

The people of Lasbela expressed their gratitude to the Minister Prince Ahmad Ali Ahmadzai for starting the anti-malaria spray campaign.

More Stories From Pakistan