Anti-Measles Campaign In Full Swing

A two-week anti-Measles/Rubella campaign, which began in all tehsils and towns of the district on November 15, was in full swing

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :A two-week anti-Measles/Rubella campaign, which began in all tehsils and towns of the district on November 15, was in full swing.

District Incharge anti-measles drive Muhammad islam told APP that 1556 outreach teams, 328 medical officers, 1812 skilled persons besides 1812 team assistants, and 3368 social mobilizers participated in the campaign under the ongoing drive.

During the campaign, he said, over 300,000 children have so far been administered both vaccines while 191,392 children had jabbed themselves on the first day of drive in the district.

He added that 44,916 children received the vaccines in Rawalpindi rural areas,31,955 in Rawalpindi Cantt, 8260 in Kallar Syeda,24,749 in Taxila,36,430 in Rawalpindi city, 7246 in Murree, 5236 in Kotli sattian, 7206 in Kahutta and 25,516 vaccinated in Gujar Khan.

He said the set target to cover 2.3 million children of the campaign would be achieved till November 27, while 0.7 million children would also be administered anti-polio drops during the drive.

Islam informed that vaccinations were also being administered at 256 centres of the district.

