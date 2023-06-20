Anti-measles campaign started in KP 14 districts: EPI

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Director Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Muhammad Arif, here on Monday said that the anti-Measles campaign has commenced from June 19 to 24, 2023 in 14 districts of the province.

The Primary objective of this campaign is to vaccinate approximately 900,000 children aged between six months and five years against the measles virus, he said.

The director of EPI urged all parents to collaborate with the EPI teams and ensured that their children receive the measles vaccination.

This crucial step is essential to safeguard their little ones from dangerous and potentially life-threatening diseases.