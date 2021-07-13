UrduPoint.com
Anti-measles Drive Concludes

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 10:01 PM

Anti-measles drive concludes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal Tuesday said the anti-measles campaign, which started in 35 Union Councils (UCs) of the district on July 5, had concluded successfully.

The CEO told APP that over 180,000 children between six months to five years of age were administered anti-measles injections in eight UCs of Rawalpindi city, 7 UCs of Tehsil Rawalpindi, 8 UCs of Rawalpindi Cantt, 9 UCs of Tehsil Taxila, 2 UCs of Tehsil Murree and one UC of Tehsil Kotli Sattian during the campaign.

She said that 98.5 per cent target of the drive had been achieved out of the set target to cover 185,849 children, adding 1.5 per cent of children missed the immunization as being out of the city or not present at home which would hopefully be covered in the next drive.

