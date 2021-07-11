Anti-measles drive extended

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Faiza Kanwal has said that six days long anti-measles campaign, which began in the 35 Union Councils of the district on July 5, has been extended for one more day to reach hundreds of children who remained unattended during the campaign that was to conclude on Saturday.

She told APP that the campaign would now continue till July 12 as the department wants to cover the maximum number of children in the ongoing special campaign.

The CEO informed, "We have so far covered the 98 per cent target of the campaign and the set mark to administer the injection to 185,849 children between six months to five years of age would be achieved till Monday".

She advised parents to come forward and fulfill their obligation of ensuring vaccination of their children to help eliminate the crippling disease.