Anti-measles drive in 42 high-risk UCs from Jun 19

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer of District Health Authority Dr Ijaz Ahmed on Friday said that a special anti-measles drive will be launched in the 42 Union Councils(UCs) of the district from Jun 19 to 26.

The CEO told APP that over 262,363 children from six months to 59 months would be administered vaccine during the drive.

He said that 52 UC supervisors,354 skilled workers,354 Assistants and 354 social mobilizers would visit 19 union councils of the city,8 UCs of Rawalpindi Cantonment, five UCs of tehsil Taxila and 10 UCs of Rawalpindi rural which had been declared high-risk areas for measles virus spread.

Ijaz said the purpose for launching the special drive was the presence of the measles virus, as a number of children were being reported from these areas.

The CEO said that a sufficient quantity of vaccine was available, and no stone will be left unturned in our effort to make the campaign a success." He advised parents to come forward and play their role in ensuring the vaccination of their children to eliminate the disease from society.

