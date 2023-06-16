UrduPoint.com

Anti-measles Drive In 42 High-risk UCs From Jun 19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Anti-measles drive in 42 high-risk UCs from Jun 19

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer of District Health Authority Dr Ijaz Ahmed on Friday said that a special anti-measles drive will be launched in the 42 Union Councils(UCs) of the district from Jun 19 to 26.

The CEO told APP that over 262,363 children from six months to 59 months would be administered vaccine during the drive.

He said that 52 UC supervisors,354 skilled workers,354 Assistants and 354 social mobilizers would visit 19 union councils of the city,8 UCs of Rawalpindi Cantonment, five UCs of tehsil Taxila and 10 UCs of Rawalpindi rural which had been declared high-risk areas for measles virus spread.

Ijaz said the purpose for launching the special drive was the presence of the measles virus, as a number of children were being reported from these areas.

The CEO said that a sufficient quantity of vaccine was available, and no stone will be left unturned in our effort to make the campaign a success." He advised parents to come forward and play their role in ensuring the vaccination of their children to eliminate the disease from society.

/395

Related Topics

Visit Rawalpindi Taxila Israeli New Sheqel From

Recent Stories

DSMG launches Eid Al Adha raffle campaign

DSMG launches Eid Al Adha raffle campaign

53 minutes ago
 UAE and Morocco speakers discuss ways to enhance p ..

UAE and Morocco speakers discuss ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation

1 hour ago
 Arabian Sea tropical storm to weaken into depressi ..

Arabian Sea tropical storm to weaken into depression within 12 hours: NCM

1 hour ago
 Kajal Aggarwal considering exist from film industr ..

Kajal Aggarwal considering exist from film industry

2 hours ago
 Emirati artist’s groundbreaking work reinforces ..

Emirati artist’s groundbreaking work reinforces cultural ties between UAE and ..

3 hours ago
 Jumeirah Group releases 21 endangered Turtles into ..

Jumeirah Group releases 21 endangered Turtles into Arabian Gulf for World Sea Tu ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.