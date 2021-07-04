UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-measles Drive In Two Districts Of Punjab From July 5

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 08:50 PM

Anti-measles drive in two districts of Punjab from July 5

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department is launching special drive against measles from July 5 to 10 in two districts.

According to the P&SHD spokesperson on Sunday, the anti-measles drive would be launched in 44 Union Councils (UCs) of Lahore and Rawalpindi districts.

In this campaign, children from 6 months to 5 years of age will be administered with the measles vaccine.

The P&SHD has urged the parents to ensure the vaccination of their children against measles to protect them from the disease.

It is pertinent to mention here that the measles was a dangerous and fast spreading contagious disease which spread through coughing. The decision of drive had been taken after reports of number of cases of measles from these union councils.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Rawalpindi July Sunday National University From

Recent Stories

Arada Foundation dispatches lifesaving equipment t ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Institute for Heritage delegation visits A ..

36 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed attends graduation of 8th batch ..

51 minutes ago

Shareholders laud Etihad Credit Insurance contribu ..

2 hours ago

UAEU, MBZUAI discuss cooperation

2 hours ago

Techniques developed at AUS labs give clean, effic ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.