Anti-measles drive in two districts of Punjab from July 5

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department is launching special drive against measles from July 5 to 10 in two districts.

According to the P&SHD spokesperson on Sunday, the anti-measles drive would be launched in 44 Union Councils (UCs) of Lahore and Rawalpindi districts.

In this campaign, children from 6 months to 5 years of age will be administered with the measles vaccine.

The P&SHD has urged the parents to ensure the vaccination of their children against measles to protect them from the disease.

It is pertinent to mention here that the measles was a dangerous and fast spreading contagious disease which spread through coughing. The decision of drive had been taken after reports of number of cases of measles from these union councils.