Anti-measles drive kicks off

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :A week-long anti-measles drive kicked off here on Monday to administer the injection to children between six months to five years of age in 35 Union councils of the district.

Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr.

Faiza Kanwal said that drive had been started in eight UC of Rawalpindi city,7 UCs of tehsil Rawalpindi, 8 UC of Rawalpindi Cantt,9 UC of tehsil Taxila,2 UC of tehsil Murree and one UC of tehsil kotli sattian.

She said that the campaign would be continued till July 10.

The CEO urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to play their role in eliminating the disease from the society.

"The parents should cooperate with the special teams so that the set target could be achieved," she added.

Dr. Faiza said that a healthy child was essential for a healthy society and this message should be conveyed in every nook and corner of the district.