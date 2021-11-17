Anti-measles drive kicks off

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joyia said that 12 days long anti-measles drive kicked off in the district while on the first day of the campaign, 135,437 children were vaccinated

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joyia said that 12 days long anti-measles drive kicked off in the district while on the first day of the campaign, 135,437 children were vaccinated.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of anti-measles drive here on Wednesday.

In the meeting, ADCG Bilal Feroz Joyia and officers of Health department were present.

Speaking on the occasion, DC said that anti-measles drive was also being utilized to administer anti-polio drops to children below five years of age while children between 9 months to 15 years were given vaccines of measles.

Muhammad Asghar Joyia said that foolproof security arrangements had been made for the vaccinators.

Sharing details of the arrangement for the campaign, Chief Executive Officer of District Health Authority Dr Asghar Sohail said that on the first day of the drive, 11921 children were vaccinated in Bherah Tehsil, 13474 in Bhalwal, 16886 in Kot Momin, 11867 in Sahiwal, 12235 in Shahpur, 14521 in Salanwali and 54533 in Sargodha Tehsil.