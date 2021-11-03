Anti-measles-rubella campaign to start from November 15: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kashmore-Kandhkot, Munawar Ali Mithani on Wednesday said Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccination campaign-2021 would be organized from November 15, to 27.

Chairing a meeting to review arrangements and preparation made for the launching of the campaign here at his office emphasized upon political and social activists to assist the Health department for eradicating Measles-Rubella disease from the district.

The meeting was attended among others by the scholars of various schools of thought, officers of education, Health and officials of different department fields regarding preparations for Measles-Rubella Campaign 2021.

He said that it was our collective responsibility to protect innocent children from the fatal disease, he said.

Munawwar Mithani said children were builders of our future and taking care of their health was our collective responsibility.

He directed officers concerned to make aware people about the adverse effects of Measles so that no refusal case to report in the district.

He directed officers concerned to create awareness among people to check the adverse effects of Measles-rubella.

He asked officers of the Health department to motivate people of the district, teachers and students of educational institutions about the importance of anti-measles-rubella drive. Besides, efforts should be taken to make the anti-measles-rubella campaign a success.

He assured every support, security and help to the teams formed for carrying out Measles-rubella(MR) campaign.

He told the meeting that more than 400,000 children between the ages of nine months and 15 years would be vaccinated against Measles-rubella as children up to five years of age across the district.

494199 children had been targeted during MR campaign, while 278009 children had been targeted for anti-polio campaign, he informed adding, 329 outreach teams and three mobile teams besides 706 social mobilizers and other teams would serve during the campaign.

The meeting was attended by Divisional Task Force Commissioner's Office Larkana Muhammad Alam Marfani, Focal Person MR Dr Babu Lal, Ali Raza, District Health Communication Officer Bashir Ahmed, Dr Muhammad Musa N Staff and concerned officers of Health and Education Department and Representatives ofNon-Government Organizations.