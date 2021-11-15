Anti-measles, rubella drive kicks off

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali on Monday inaugurated the 13-days long anti-measles/rubella drive by administering drops to a child under five years of age here at Holy Family Hospital

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali on Monday inaugurated the 13-days long anti-measles/rubella drive by administering drops to a child under five years of age here at Holy Family Hospital.

Speaking at the occasion, DC said that anti-measles /rubella drive was also being utilized to administer anti-polio drops to children below five years of age while children between 9 months to 15 years were given inject-able vaccines of measles and rubella.

He said no polio case had been detected in the district for over a decade due to frequent drives launched by the district administration, but there was a need to remain attentive.

DC informed that over 0.7 million children below five years of age would get anti-polio drops while 2.

3 million children would be jabbed against measles and rubella.

Muhammad Ali said that foolproof security arrangements had been made for the vaccinators.

Sharing details of the arrangement for the campaign, Chief Executive Officer of District Health Authority Dr. Faiza Kanwal on occasion said that 1556 outreach teams, 328 medical officers, 1812 skilled persons besides 1812 team assistants and 3368 social mobilizers were visiting 210 Union Councils of the district, including 46 Union Councils(UC) of Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR), 36 tehsil Rawalpindi, 28 Rawalpindi Cantt, 33 Gujar Khan, 14 Kahutta, 11 Kalar Syeda, 10 Kotli sattian, 15 Murree and 17 Union councils of tehsil Taxila, to ensure the protection of children from the crippling fatal viruses.