Anti Measles-Rubella Drive Kicks Off To Vaccinate 0.941 Mln Children

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 10:33 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :A 13- Day anti Measles - Rubella drive was kicked off here on Monday in which over 0.94 million children will be vaccinated in Hyderabad district.

The District Health Officer Dr Lala Jaffar formally inaugurated Measles/ Rubella drive at Shah Bhittai hospital Latifabad by administering vaccines to children from 9 months to 15 years.

The campaign will continue from November 15 to 27 and 941000 children will be inoculated at different hospitals, schools and EPI centres,Dr Lala Jaffar said.

Despite the strike of the vaccinators, alternate arrangements have been made to keep the national drive against Measles and Rubella virus continued, DHO said and added that over 600 teams were constituted to accomplish the task.

He said in addition to the vaccination against Measles, 416266 children under the age of 5 years would be immunized against polio virus.

