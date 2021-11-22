Anti-measles, rubella vaccination drive in full-swing

A National level 12-day anti-measles and Rubella vaccination campaign was in full swing in the provincial metropolis here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :A National level 12-day anti-measles and Rubella vaccination campaign was in full swing in the provincial metropolis here on Monday.

Around 7,14,947 children had already been vaccinated against measles and Rubella.

In this connection a review meeting regarding anti-measles and Rubella vaccination campaign was held here on Monday with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood in the chair.

Besides, officers of the district administration, District Health Officer (DHO), Fazal Mulla, Deputy District Police Officer, Dr Naveed Rasheed, Dr Saifullah and the representatives of the national and provincial Emergency Operation Centres (EOCs), World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF and other concerned departments attended the meeting at large.

The participants of the meeting were told that the teams of the health department were administering vaccines to children under the supervision of administrative officers and an awareness campaign regarding vaccination was also being given in mosques.

The officers were also visiting schools of various localities to create awareness among their management regarding administering anti-measles and Rubella vaccines to students.

During the campaign 23,36,000 children in 103 Union Counicls of the age from nine months to 15 years in the district will be vaccinated against measles and Rubella.