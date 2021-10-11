UrduPoint.com

Anti-measles Vaccination Campaign From Oct 15

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 06:00 PM

Anti-measles vaccination campaign from Oct 15

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :A 12-day anti-measles vaccination campaign will be launched in the district from Nov 15, under the Punjab Health Department, UNICEF and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

As many as 1,663,636 children aged 9 months to 15 years will be vaccinated against measles.

To achieve the goal, a special meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq at the DC office on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Farooq Akmal, WHO Regional Head Dr Saeed-Ullah, Representative WHO Dr Yasir, Regional Technical officer UNICEF Dr Ameer-Uddin, Monitoring Officer UNICEF Sialkot Muhammad Ali Arsalan, CEO Health Dr. Aslam Chaudhry, DHO Dr. Ahmad Nasir and local officials of all the departments concerned.

Related Topics

World Punjab Nasir Sialkot Muhammad Ali All From

Recent Stories

Local Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Manag ..

Local Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team updates memorial se ..

18 minutes ago
 We aim to highlight UAE&#039;s efforts to create s ..

We aim to highlight UAE&#039;s efforts to create sustainable future: Dulsco

33 minutes ago
 29,277 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

29,277 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

48 minutes ago
 UVAS pays rich tribute to Nuclear Scientist Dr AQ ..

UVAS pays rich tribute to Nuclear Scientist Dr AQ Khan

54 minutes ago
 Export credit agencies of UAE and Italy review joi ..

Export credit agencies of UAE and Italy review joint initiatives in strategic se ..

56 minutes ago
 India Confirms Modi to Participate in G20 Summit o ..

India Confirms Modi to Participate in G20 Summit on Afghanistan

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.