Anti-measles vaccination campaign from Oct 15

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :A 12-day anti-measles vaccination campaign will be launched in the district from Nov 15, under the Punjab Health Department, UNICEF and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

As many as 1,663,636 children aged 9 months to 15 years will be vaccinated against measles.

To achieve the goal, a special meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq at the DC office on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Farooq Akmal, WHO Regional Head Dr Saeed-Ullah, Representative WHO Dr Yasir, Regional Technical officer UNICEF Dr Ameer-Uddin, Monitoring Officer UNICEF Sialkot Muhammad Ali Arsalan, CEO Health Dr. Aslam Chaudhry, DHO Dr. Ahmad Nasir and local officials of all the departments concerned.