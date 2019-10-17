Anti-money laundering cell established at NAB, Islamabad

An anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism cell has been established at National Accountability Bureau, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th October, 2019) An anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism cell has been established at National Accountability Bureau, Islamabad.The cell, to be headed by Director General Operations NAB Headquarters Zahir Shah, will have five members.The main responsibilities of the cell will include compliance, monitoring, analysis and coordination with National FATF Secretariat and relevant stakeholders.