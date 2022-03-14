Bhai Khan Welfare Association in collaboration with Health Department has started anti-mosquito campaign in UC-23 during which spray will be carried out in the union council

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Bhai Khan Welfare Association in collaboration with Health Department has started anti-mosquito campaign in UC-23 during which spray will be carried out in the union council.

The campaign was inaugurated by District Zonal Incharge Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan Hyderabad Zafar Ahmad Siddiqui, Member Provincial Assembly Rashid Khalji along with Welfare President Abdul Latif Sheikh, General Secretary Muhammad Yasin Arain, Senior Vice President Khan Aftab Ahmad Khan, Vice President Shahid Rajput and Joint Secretary Muhammad Ismail Sheikh.

Speaking on the occasion, Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui said that in order to protect the people from various diseases, this initiative of Bhai Khan Welfare would be carried out without any discrimination in the service of humanity in sanitation, health and other fields.

Addressing the gathering, Member Provincial Assembly Rashid Khalji said that serving the suffering humanity and helping the deserving ones is nothing less than worship.

Bhai Khan Welfare office bearers Abdul Latif Sheikh, Muhammad Yaseen Arain and others also addressed the gathering.