UrduPoint.com

Anti Mosquito Campaign Kicks Off In City's UC-23

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2022 | 07:29 PM

Anti mosquito campaign kicks off in city's UC-23

Bhai Khan Welfare Association in collaboration with Health Department has started anti-mosquito campaign in UC-23 during which spray will be carried out in the union council

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Bhai Khan Welfare Association in collaboration with Health Department has started anti-mosquito campaign in UC-23 during which spray will be carried out in the union council.

The campaign was inaugurated by District Zonal Incharge Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan Hyderabad Zafar Ahmad Siddiqui, Member Provincial Assembly Rashid Khalji along with Welfare President Abdul Latif Sheikh, General Secretary Muhammad Yasin Arain, Senior Vice President Khan Aftab Ahmad Khan, Vice President Shahid Rajput and Joint Secretary Muhammad Ismail Sheikh.

Speaking on the occasion, Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui said that in order to protect the people from various diseases, this initiative of Bhai Khan Welfare would be carried out without any discrimination in the service of humanity in sanitation, health and other fields.

Addressing the gathering, Member Provincial Assembly Rashid Khalji said that serving the suffering humanity and helping the deserving ones is nothing less than worship.

Bhai Khan Welfare office bearers Abdul Latif Sheikh, Muhammad Yaseen Arain and others also addressed the gathering.

Related Topics

Pakistan MQM Provincial Assembly Rashid Hyderabad From

Recent Stories

Two motorbike lifters arrested, recovered three st ..

Two motorbike lifters arrested, recovered three stolen motorcycles

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan cycling squad for Asian Road Cycling Cha ..

Pakistan cycling squad for Asian Road Cycling Championship

7 minutes ago
 Iran minister to hold talks on nuclear deal in Mos ..

Iran minister to hold talks on nuclear deal in Moscow

7 minutes ago
 Two-day Jr Tennis League from March 19

Two-day Jr Tennis League from March 19

7 minutes ago
 Moscow says 20 dead in Donetsk after Ukraine attac ..

Moscow says 20 dead in Donetsk after Ukraine attack

28 minutes ago
 No curb on media as PM fully believes in freedom o ..

No curb on media as PM fully believes in freedom of expression: Faisal Javed

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>