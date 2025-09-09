Anti mosquito lotion, nets provided to flood victims in relief camps: TA, Spokesman

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The Tehsil Administration (TA) Spokesman on Tuesday said the administration had provided anti-mosquito lotion and nets to the flood-affected people in two relief camps established in the tehsil.

He said the TA was providing food, water, and other facilities to the flood victims in a befitting manner.

The veterinary staff were providing healthcare to the cattle, besides vaccination, to save them from diseases.

