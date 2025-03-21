Anti-mosquito Spray Campaign Launched In Nawabshah
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2025 | 07:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Anti-mosquito spray campaign has been launched across the district from Thursday on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Shehryar Gul Memon.
The Malaria Control Program of the Health Department initiated the campaign in various towns and villages of the district. The campaign is being conducted with the collaboration of municipal and town committees.
According to focal person Ashfaq Ali Mashhori, the campaign has been launched in several areas of Nawabshah Tehsil, including Goth Chaudhry Barkat, Ghulam Qadir Colony, Jamshed, Kaka Pota, Ashraf, Mahmood, Jamali Colony, Mumtaz Colony, Hashim Town, Data Nagar, and Zardari House Society.
Focal person said that similarly, in Daur Tehsil, the anti-mosquito spray campaign is underway in Town Committee Jam Sahib, Goth Khan Muhammad Jalbani, Abdul Khaliq Mari, Karim Bux Mari, Khair Muhammad Bugti, Bugtiabad, and Saleem Bugti, among other areas. Under the special directives of Deputy Commissioner and Deputy Director General Health Syed Mushtaq Ahmed Shah, the campaign will continue on a daily basis to prevent the spread of malaria and other mosquito-borne diseases.
APP/rzq /mwq
Recent Stories
Brother-in-law allegedly tortured, tied with ropes in Lahore
Europe facing water stress, scarcity: EEA
Federal govt decides to shut down 1,700 loss-making utility stores
Pakistan set to enter satellite internet era after Starlink receives NOC
'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' completes 500 days of continuous humanitarian gi ..
Ruler of Fujairah visits tomb of Sheikh Zayed
DCD Abu Dhabi launches 'Capacity Building' programme for licencing social care p ..
EU energy imports decline in 2024
Al Jalila Foundation provides screening, diagnostic services through mobile clin ..
AIM Congress 2025 to highlight global mobility innovations
EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific research for environment, soc ..
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets in third T20I
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Brother-in-law allegedly tortured, tied with ropes in Lahore42 seconds ago
-
Commissioner directs timely bus departures, enhances safety measures6 minutes ago
-
Experts for adopting green ship recycling practices to mitigate environmental impact6 minutes ago
-
Anti-mosquito spray campaign launched in Nawabshah6 minutes ago
-
27 shopkeepers fined for overcharging during Ramzan16 minutes ago
-
Khoso orders handover complete building projects to concerned departments16 minutes ago
-
IHC disposes off Afghan refugees' plea26 minutes ago
-
Health Minister for timely completion of BMC’s development projects26 minutes ago
-
NDMA launches documentary series to combat climate change, boost disaster preparedness1 hour ago
-
DIG chairs meeting on police record management1 hour ago
-
Thousands Muslims sit in 'Aetikaf' across Karachi1 hour ago
-
Steps afoot to improve education system in Usta Muhammad district: DC Hussain1 hour ago