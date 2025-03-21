Open Menu

Anti-mosquito Spray Campaign Launched In Nawabshah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2025 | 07:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Anti-mosquito spray campaign has been launched across the district from Thursday on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Shehryar Gul Memon.

The Malaria Control Program of the Health Department initiated the campaign in various towns and villages of the district. The campaign is being conducted with the collaboration of municipal and town committees.

According to focal person Ashfaq Ali Mashhori, the campaign has been launched in several areas of Nawabshah Tehsil, including Goth Chaudhry Barkat, Ghulam Qadir Colony, Jamshed, Kaka Pota, Ashraf, Mahmood, Jamali Colony, Mumtaz Colony, Hashim Town, Data Nagar, and Zardari House Society.

Focal person said that similarly, in Daur Tehsil, the anti-mosquito spray campaign is underway in Town Committee Jam Sahib, Goth Khan Muhammad Jalbani, Abdul Khaliq Mari, Karim Bux Mari, Khair Muhammad Bugti, Bugtiabad, and Saleem Bugti, among other areas. Under the special directives of Deputy Commissioner and Deputy Director General Health Syed Mushtaq Ahmed Shah, the campaign will continue on a daily basis to prevent the spread of malaria and other mosquito-borne diseases.

