Anti-mosquito spray drive to start from Jan 28

(@FahadShabbir)

An anti-mosquito spray drive would be conducted across the Sukkur district from January 28-30, Municipal Commissioner, Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC), Muhammad Ali Shaikh said on Wednesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :An anti-mosquito spray drive would be conducted across the Sukkur district from January 28-30, Municipal Commissioner, Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC), Muhammad Ali Shaikh said on Wednesday.

He was presiding over a meeting of municipal officials at his office.

The municipal commissioner said that the campaign was being conducted by SMC on the directives of Administrator Sukkur Ali Raza Ansari.

He directed all officers concerned to supervise the district-wide campaign and deploy the staff on duty in that regard. He also urged the citizens to keep the eatables covered during the spray.