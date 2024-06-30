Open Menu

Anti-Muslim Violence In Modi’s India Witnessing Alarming Rise In Hindutva Ideology

Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Anti-Muslim violence in Modi’s India witnessing alarming rise in Hindutva ideology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Anti-Muslim violence in India under the Modi regime is witnessing an alarming rise in Hindutva ideology, leading to widespread persecution and systematic oppression of Muslims.

The Modi regime has intoxicated the Hindu population with alarming levels of Hindutva mindset and the India forces are deeming it a sacred duty to target Muslims’ lives and their properties in India.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, on Sunday, said Muslims are being attacked, humiliated and even murdered

on one pretext or another in Modi’s India

It deplored that in several Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states, Indian authorities were demolishing Muslim homes and properties, adding they were being punished for their faith and culture in India

Related Topics

India Sunday Muslim Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

4 hours ago
 India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

14 hours ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

14 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

14 hours ago
 Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for month ..

Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA

14 hours ago
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mi ..

Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti

14 hours ago
 Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Mu ..

Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram

14 hours ago
 SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public ..

SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints

15 hours ago
 4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

15 hours ago
 EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committe ..

EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets

15 hours ago
 TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic de ..

TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan