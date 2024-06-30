Anti-Muslim violence in Modi’s India witnessing alarming rise in Hindutva ideology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Anti-Muslim violence in India under the Modi regime is witnessing an alarming rise in Hindutva ideology, leading to widespread persecution and systematic oppression of Muslims.

The Modi regime has intoxicated the Hindu population with alarming levels of Hindutva mindset and the India forces are deeming it a sacred duty to target Muslims’ lives and their properties in India.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, on Sunday, said Muslims are being attacked, humiliated and even murdered

on one pretext or another in Modi’s India

It deplored that in several Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states, Indian authorities were demolishing Muslim homes and properties, adding they were being punished for their faith and culture in India